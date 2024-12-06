Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus tears up as she makes painful confession

Cori Broadus tears up as she shares distressing story about health

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus has finally opened up about lifelong battle as she faced major health issues in the recent past.

During the premiere of her new E! special Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story, Snoop Dogg's, the 25-year-old spoke about her psychological well-being.

In the December 5 episode, she revealed, “Since a little girl I’ve always been depressed, I’ve always been ‘why me?’

"Just being young and sick with Lupus, it was hard. Going to the doctor’s all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So, once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space," she added.

The Do My Thang vocalist also reminisced attempting suicide, during the pandemic, saying: "I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide, I think, in 2021."

While praising his fiancé Wayne Duece for his immense support during the crucial time in her life, she shared: "I am so lucky to have Wayne, but still, we’re all going through something. It will be okay, and it does come with time.”

“I feel like, when we’re in a certain space or place, it feels like the end of the world."

However, the youngest daughter Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus, was finally able to take herself out of the obscurity.