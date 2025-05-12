Paris Hilton pens down sweet note about motherhood on Mother’s Day

Paris Hilton reflected on her experience as a mother to two kids in a heartwarming message on Mother’s Day.
The 44-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday, May 11th, and shared a carousel featuring son Phoenix, 2, and daughter London, 18 months, alongside a lengthy note.
The House of Wax star celebrated the day with her kids who wore twinning outfits as they posed with mom in a garden.
"Being a mom to my two beautiful babies is truly the most rewarding and meaningful experience of my life. Every moment with my #CutesieCrew — whether we’re snuggling, playing, or just laughing together — fills my heart with so much love," Hilton wrote in the caption.
The socialite went on to add, "They’ve shown me a whole new kind of happiness and have taught me more about myself than I ever could have imagined.”
"Motherhood has made me stronger, softer and even more grateful. I feel so lucky to be their mama. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing #SlivingMoms out there!."
Hilton shares her kids with husband Carter Reum, who she married in November 2021. The couple welcomed Phoenix together in 2023, and less than a year later their daughter London.
Tom Cruise talks about first ‘Mission Impossible’ movie, education and ‘studying’
Kim Kardashian set to testify in $10M Paris robbery trial
Gisele Bündchen shares first ever snaps of baby son with Joaquim Valente on social media
Music icon Ice Spice shares that she cherishes the support she gets from her girlfriends
All the winners of the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards revealed
Blake Lively’s legal team reacts to legal drama targets Taylor Swift