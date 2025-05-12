Taylor Swift breaks cover with Travis Kelce amid baby rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce put pregnancy and breakup rumours to rest with their first public outing in nearly two months.

On Sunday, May 11, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was spotted in Philadelphia with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Fan-captured photos circulating online show the 14-time Grammy winner wearing a black tank top and matching purse, with no visible signs of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Travis, 35, kept things casual in a cream-coloured shirt and showed off a longer hairstyle than usual.

Fans were thrilled to see the couple, who began dating in 2023, after they skipped the 2025 Met Gala.

Their last public sighting was on March 14, when they were seen entering a New York City restaurant.

Notably, Taylor, 35, and the NFL star have been keeping their love life under the radar since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, which had sparked fan speculation, with some wondering if she might be expecting.

One fan commented under a news post, "She's not even going out and having dinner with all her regular girlfriends. Wonder if she's pregnant and trying to keep it concealed for a while?!?"

However, a source told People that the two is simply enjoying their downtime. "They are making the most of their time off together."

The insider continued, "They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

Notably, with their latest outing, Taylor and Travis subtly cleared the air about the baby rumours as well as whispers of a breakup.