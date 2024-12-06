Justin Baldoni finally reveals reason for breakdown on ‘It Ends With Us’ set

Justin Baldoni almost cried while filming for a scene in 'It Ends With Us.'

Justin Baldoni was almost brought to tears while filming.

The 40-year-old opened up about the emotional toll It Ends With Us had on him while he took on a dual role, as a director and actor.

On December 4, the star appeared in a recent episode of Elizabeth Day’s podcast How to Fail, where he discussed the hardships he faced as both the director and actor on set.

He went on to confess that due to long hours of directing and starring as the main lead of the movie, he came close to having a nervous breakdown while filming a particular scene.

"There’s a moment in the movie where Ryle finds Lily’s phone, and he finds a phone number and he’s very jealous, he’s heartbroken, and he’s angry," he went on to share the details of the scene.

"He doesn’t harm her, but you can see in his eyes how dangerous he is."

The Jane The Virgin alum continued to reveal that it was extremely hard for him to film such an intense scene which affected his mental well-being.

"After that scene, I had a near breakdown," the actor added.

He did not hesitate to express his emotions and continued to share, "I had to leave and just cry and shake because there was so much pain."

Baldoni played the male lead, Ryle Kincaid, in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, who was abusive towards Blake Lively’s iconic character, Lily Bloom.

The Five Feet Apart director also disclosed that he was emotionally abused by his ex-girlfriend during his college years, and also suffered from sexual trauma in the same relationship that he still has to live with.