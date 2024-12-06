Kendall Jenner stuns onlookers with rare appearance in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner recently delighted fans with a rare appearance in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old supermodel was spotted arriving at a meeting in Calabasas, United States of America.

For the outing, Kendall wore a brown cardigan paired with matching pants. She completed her look by carrying a purse while flaunting her new short hair.

This sighting of the fashionista came shortly after she shared photos from a recent photoshoot on her Instagram account.

In a viral image, the founder of 818 Tequila showcased a bold look while wearing see-through leggings.

On the personal front, Kendall has been romantically linked to several high-profile men, including renowned rapper Bad Bunny.

For the unversed, the businesswoman and the rap star sparked dating rumours in February 2023.

However, in December 2023, an insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the two had parted ways after dating for 10 months.

"They have crazy-busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the tipster stated.

In an old interview with Vogue magazine, The Kardashians star also discussed her personal life, expressing how much relationships mean to her.

Reportedly, the two have not publicly confirmed their break up yet.