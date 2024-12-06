Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo bring fresh spin to musical favourites

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, American stunning actresses and leading ladies of their recent hit musical fiction movie, have given their fans another reason to gossip about.

The inseparable duo have recently released a new version of the iconic songs Defying Gravity and Popular as the revised tracks are totally like the music fans will definitely love but some people found it weird.

Music lovers are still giving their mixed reactions to soundtracks that include full songs with dialogue from Wicked as they made those tracks much longer than the usual ones.

However, Ariana and Cynthia starrer has been making headlines because of their controversial chitchat on 'queer' community as the two famous celebritites have already faced massive backlash on that as well.

The Republic Records has now surprisingly released new versions on their own YouTube channels which left people scratching their heads, with many asking why they exactly did it.

During her earlier interview with the GayTimes, the thank you, next hitmaker triggered massive debate online, appearing making a very rare remark on Oz films this week as she was promoting their current hit.

"Yeah, everyone is just so beautifully queer." Ariana said.

The movie hit musical Wicked which was released on November 25, is right now ruling the box office as its still doing great in the cinmeas.