Demi Moore finds solace after Bruce Willis' health diagnosis

Demi Moore lifts lid on Hollywood star Bruce Willis' health condition in emotional update

Demi Moore is lifting the lid on Hollywood star and her estranged husband Bruce Willis' health in an emotional update.

The Ghost actress, who was married to the Die Hard star for more than a decade, discussed his current health condition after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

During an interview with British journalist Christiane Amanpour on US outlet CNN, Moore said, "Given the givens, he’s in a very stable place at the moment.

"I’ve shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it’s so important for anybody who’s dealing with this to really meet them where they’re at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy."

Expanding her thoughts on the subject, the 61-year-old said of her husband of thirteen years, "I mean, obviously it’s very difficult, and it’s not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."

Willis and Moore tied the knot on November 21, 1987, after a whirlwind romance of just four months.

The couple welcomed three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

After more than a decade together, they separated. Willis later married actress Emma Heming Willis and had two more daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.