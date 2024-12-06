Taylor Swift receives special nod from close pal after 'Eras Tour Book' release

Taylor Swift once again proved her supportive nature by gifting a personalised copy of her new Eras Tour Book to her pal, Vanessa Bryant.

In a touching display of friendship, the 34-year-old singer sent a specially customised edition of her newly released 256-page hardcover book to the widow of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On December 5, Vanessa shared a photo on her Instagram account of the letter she received from the singer.

In a viral post, the philanthropist showcased a personalised copy of Swift’s book, which she sent her as the tour concluded after more than 150 shows across five continents over nearly two years.

The mother-of-four tagged the Cruel Summer singer in her post and expressed her gratitude by writing, "Thank You," alongside a heart emoji.

In the letter, the 14-time Grammy-winning artist conveyed her feelings, saying she wanted to share the book with a few friends.

Swift reflected on the success of her popular Eras Tour, stating, "What truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and love the fans showed us every night."

She concluded by saying, "I hope you'll enjoy this journey through the memories of my proudest moments: The Eras Tour."

Reportedly, the renowned singer has also sent handwritten copies of the book to other close friends, including Ava and Gracie Hunt, and Dave Portnoy.

For the uninitiated, Swift’s Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, will conclude after performing in 53 cities over 21 months, concluding the long-relayed concert series in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, 2024.