Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put the 'love' in 'footwear' at New York awards night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Red carpet romance at the footwear news awards.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the picture of love on Wednesday night as they graced the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York.

The couple, who have been together since January 2020, couldn't stop smiling as they posed for sweet photos, radiating affection at the star-studded event.

Rihanna, 36, looked effortlessly glamorous in a plunging white collared gown that showcased her ample cleavage, while A$AP, also 36, kept close by her side, whispering in her ear and sharing laughs throughout the evening.

Their chemistry was undeniable as they shared a few private moments, looking more loved-up than ever.

The stylish duo made quite the entrance at Cipriani South Street, with A$AP offering a chivalrous hand to Rihanna as they crossed the road to the venue.

Their infectious smiles and playful interactions throughout the night only further highlighted the strong bond they share.

She accessorized with a glitzy pearl choker and wore her dark brunette hair in an edgy, spiky updo with blunt bangs, adding an extra touch of glamour to her look.

Meanwhile, Rocky kept things casual yet cool, rocking a black bomber jacket with a shearling collar, skinny black trousers, and diamond stud earrings.

His brown leather belt, with a flashy 'LORE' buckle, added a unique flair to his ensemble.

The couple, who couldn’t keep their smiles hidden, delighted photographers as they posed together, even copying each other’s pouts and finger-to-lips gestures.

Rihanna sweetly placed her hand on A$AP’s chest as they beamed for the cameras.