Princess Kate’s wardrobe swap: Qatar state visit look you didn’t catch

Princess Kate’s gradual return to Royal duties.

The Princess of Wales dazzled during Tuesday’s Qatar state visit, but did you catch her subtle outfit switch? At 42, Kate once again showcased her impeccable style, starting the day in a stunning waist-cinching burgundy coat-dress by Alexander McQueen.

However, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed she cleverly debuted not one but two versions of the same chic ensemble within minutes.

For her first appearance at Kensington Palace, where she welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Kate wore a tailored burgundy coat adorned with black buttons and lapel-like details.

She completed the look with coordinating burgundy boots and a structured handbag, exuding polished sophistication.

Later, inside Buckingham Palace’s Picture Gallery, Kate re-emerged with a slight twist on her look.

The Princess swapped her boots for her go-to Gianvito Rossi stilettos in Royal Burgundy suede, and her coat transformed into a sleek dress version.

The updated outfit ditched the lapels, replacing them with a simpler design accentuated by two elegant gold buttons.

Speculation has swirled around whether the Princess of Wales pulled off her outfit change by layering the second dress beneath her structured coat-dress.

However, fashion experts believe this is unlikely due to the tailored nature of her first ensemble.

While Kate may have swapped outfits, her accessories remained constant, adding an extra touch of royal elegance.

She wore a striking four-strand pearl necklace with a diamond clasp, a cherished piece from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection.

According to The Court Jeweller, this resplendent necklace was a gift to the late monarch from the Japanese government, crafted by Garrard.