Justin Baldoni hints at ‘It Ends With Us’ sequel

Justin Baldoni was excited to see fans' positive response after watching the film.

Justin Baldoni speaks on the possibility of a sequel to the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, It Ends With Us.

After its huge success and positive response from the audience, fans have set high hopes for the sequel.

However, the 40-year-old American actor expressed he is keen on focusing on the present.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Jane the Virgin alum acknowledged the positive uproar for the sequel and confessed that they are taking things slowly.

"People ask me all the time about sequels," he expressed.

"We are at the place where we are just trying to be in the moment, and I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude for the lives that this has impacted and changed."

Baldoni explained that a sequel is currently not on the table, as the team is still celebrating the film’s success after years of manifesting and hard work to bring it to life.

He also celebrated its release on Netflix, hoping it would be much more impactful as a larger number of people would be able to watch it now.

The Five Feet Apart director starred alongside Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in the hit movie, which follows the protagonist Lily Bloom and her journey through an abusive relationship.

The Five Feet Apart director starred alongside Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar in the hit movie, which follows the protagonist Lily Bloom and her journey through an abusive relationship.