Amber Heard set to welcome new family member

Amber Heard is excited for her daughter to have a sibling.

People confirmed the news through a source, who shared that she is over the moon and excited for her daughter, Oonagh Paige, to have a sibling.

However, she has decided to keep details private for the time being due to the early stage of the pregnancy.

The Aquaman actress had her three-year-old daughter on April 8th, 2021.

She announced the birth of her first child on Instagram months later, and ever since then, the American actress has shared occasional updates about Oonagh and her life as a parent, describing herself as both "the mom and the dad" as well as a "multitasking mother."

The 38-year-old actress was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean’s star Johnny Depp for two years before their divorce finalised in 2017.

She had accused Johnny of physical abuse, and the two had a very publicised defamation trial in 2022.

After the long legal battle came to an end, the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress moved to Madrid, Spain to live a life away from all the 'drama'.

According to sources who spoke to People last year, the actress relocated overseas due to the 'chaos' and scrutiny she endured after the trial, by the public and Johnny’s fans.

“The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” an insider shared.

“She has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”