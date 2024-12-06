Macaulay Culkin reveals his children's favourite Christmas movie

Macaulay Culkin revealed that his sons are obsessed with the 1990 Christmas movie.

Macaulay Culkin, who is the star of Home Alone and Home Alone 2, talked about his children's favourite festive movie.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actor revealed that both of his sons, whom he shares with his partner Brenda Song, are obsessed with the iconic Christmas film Home Alone.

He shared that their three-year-old son, Dakota, identifies with their father’s character, Kevin Mcallister, from the 1990 classic and often tries to imitate his behaviour.

"He thinks he's Kevin," he shared.

"I'm like, 'Do you remember going down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, 'Yes, Sure do.'”

"I'm like, "Do you remember when he had yellow hair?' And he's like, 'Yes,'" the father of two continued.

The 44-year-old shared that he had to playfully confront his son for insisting that he was the one who 'fought the burglars' from the film.

"'You're a lying liar who lies,'" he recalled jokingly arguing with his son.

However, he’s glad that his children enjoy pretending to be their father’s iconic character.

Meanwhile, his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hasn’t allowed his own children to watch it, deeming it "too scary for three-year-olds."