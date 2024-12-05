Princess Anne brings sunshine to Shoreham – Despite the rain

Princess Anne makes light of wet weather.

Princess Anne was all smiles this morning as she visited Shoreham, West Sussex, to honor long-serving volunteers who play a crucial role in keeping people safe at sea.

The 74-year-old Princess Royal, who is patron of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), spent the day at the National Coastwatch Station, a volunteer-run charity that has been safeguarding the coast for years.

Upon arrival in the coastal town, Princess Anne—dressed in a tartan skirt, matching coat, and bright red scarf—was warmly greeted by members of the public.

She made her way to the NCI station, which has a rich history dating back to the Second World War when it was originally built as part of the emergency coastal battery at Shoreham Fort.

Today, it serves as a vital lookout station covering the coastline between Brighton and Worthing.

The Princess Royal received a warm welcome from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, and was then introduced to the charity’s chair, Stephen Hand, and NCI Shoreham Station Manager, Colin Clay.

During her visit, the Princess Royal learned about the vital work carried out by these volunteers, including their use of visual and radio surveillance to keep watch over the coastline.

Anne even had the opportunity to chat with some of the duty watchkeepers on duty.

Following the station tour, Princess Anne attended a reception at the nearby Shoreham Sailing Club, where she presented long service awards to three deserving volunteers: Mike Hobbs, who has dedicated 15 years to the charity, and Tim Tuson and Craig Searle, who have both volunteered for five years.

Mike Hobbs, 85, expressed his gratitude, calling it a "great honour" to receive the award from the Princess Royal.

Before leaving, she made a remark about the rainy weather, joking that the weekend forecast "could be a bit of a challenge."

Stephen Hand, chair of the National Coastwatch Institution, praised the Princess Royal’s visit, saying, "Without exception, these visits always lift our spirits and create the perfect opportunity to celebrate lifesaving work and bring together our volunteers, friends, and supporters from local communities.

She was absolutely brilliant. It is our absolute delight to have her as our patron."