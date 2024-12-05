Prince Harry opens up about his 'concerns' as devoted family man

Prince Harry opens up about his struggle with feelings of 'helplessness'

Prince Harry has candidly shared one of his greatest fears—his inability to fully shield his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from certain challenges.

Speaking at the 2024 DealBook Summit in a thought-provoking conversation with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, the 40-year-old royal opened up about his vulnerabilities and concerns as a husband and father.



Harry reflected on the pressures that come with public life, particularly the relentless scrutiny his family faces. He expressed a deep desire to protect them from the negative impacts of media attention and societal expectations, admitting that this remains one of his biggest challenges.

Harry said: "I've seen stories written about myself not exactly based in reality."

He explained how growing up in such an environment affected his perception of information.

The duke said: "When you grow up with that environment, you find yourself questioning the validity of the information, but also what other people are thinking as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time."

The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the importance of creating a safe, balanced environment for his children to grow up in, highlighting how his life in the United States offers a sense of freedom and privacy he believes would be impossible in the UK.

Through his honest remarks, Harry shed light on the personal struggles he faces while navigating his new life, balancing public responsibilities with his role as a devoted family man.

"When you are kind of trapped within this bubble, it kind of feels like there's no way out.

"What happened to my mom and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil.

"I felt helpless. One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless."

His concerns now extend to his young family, with Harry stating: "What worried me most was worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids."

The Duke also shared his strategy for managing media pressure.

Harry said: "Throughout my life there would be moments in my life when I read a lot and moments when I read nothing. I highly recommend the latter."

Harry emphasised how this approach helps him maintain control: "Once you stop reading the stuff about yourself, you automatically remove the power from their hands."