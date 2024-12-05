'One Tree Hill' sequel: Sophia Bush assures fans it'll be 'worth the wait'

Sophia Bush is getting ready to play Brooke Davis again in the One Tree Hill sequel, which is presently being developed by Netflix.

Following the 2012 finale of the WB/WC series, the resurrection, which is helmed by Bush and co-star Hilarie Burton Morgan, promises a new interpretation of the cherished characters.

In an interview with Access, Bush had conflicting opinions regarding the early disclosure of development news.

In regards to this, she said, “It’s unfortunate when development news leaks early,” while adding, “We wanted to get it across the finish line and then have a party.”

Bush, who will co-executive producer with Burton Morgan, called the process "really incredible," according to Deadline.

Moreover, she credited the show’s loyal fanbase by saying, “The fans have kept that show alive, and they’ve asked for it for so long,” as per the outlet.

The sequel, which takes place 20 years after the original series, will also follow Brooke and Peyton, who are now parents to teens, as they deal with issues like love, sadness, and insecurity that they encountered in the first series.

In the meantime, Danneel and Jensen Ackles' Chaos Machine production label was also involved in the project, which was created by Becky Hartman Edwards and Warner Bros. TV.

Additionally, according to the oublication, Danneel is in negotiations to return to her role as Rachel Scott, with Emily Moss Wilson joining her as a producer.

Notably, the actress assured fans that if the revival comes to fruition, it will be worth the wait as she stated, “Beginning to figure out how we might tell these stories and reunite our whole ragtag bunch feels really, really amazing. If it happens, I think you’ll be very pleased.”