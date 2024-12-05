Ariana Grande sparks fears as she embarks 'Wicked' press tour

Ariana Grande begins 'Wicked' press tour amid health concerns

Hollywood singer, Ariana Grande has begun her Wicked press tour following her terrible health concerns.

Her boyfriend, Ethan Slater has also showed distress over the 31-year-old’s wellbeing amid her scheduled concerts.

The star was snapped attending the screening of her film at SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Wednesday night, in New York City.

Ahead of the Q&A session, Grande posed for the photo session in a black off-the-shoulder dress.

The pop icon donned a heavy black vegan suede coat that fell into the crook of her arms.

The Bang Bang vocalist's tied her golden locks in a tight bun and flaunted her glammed up makeover.

Despite of her deteriorated health, Grande marked her appearance in high spirits while discussing her bagged role in front of the audiences, inside the Robin Williams Center.

The Zoolander 2 star's outing comes after a close source revealed that her partner 'feels helpless' and is very much 'concerned' about her.

For the unknown, Ariana Grande, Slater and the entire movie cast have embarked on a worldwide press tour to indorse the high budget musical film, which released on November 22.

Apart of her family, fans have also expressed fears for her seemingly worsen healthiness.