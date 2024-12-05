Meghan Markle sends London a note ahead of Kate’s big moment

Meghan Markle spread holiday cheer across the pond by sending a heartfelt message to a London-based charity ahead of their festive carol service.

The Duchess of Sussex’s statement was featured prominently in the programme for Smart Works’ carol concert, held on Tuesday evening at the historic St Marylebone Parish Church in central London.

Smart Works, a charity close to Meghan’s heart, empowers unemployed women by providing professional clothing and career coaching to help them secure employment.

Through her message, she extended her support and festive wishes to the charity’s guests, celebrating the transformative work they do during the holiday season and beyond.

Her thoughtful gesture added a touch of royal warmth to the inspiring evening of carols.

The Duchess has reaffirmed her connection to the UK by sending a heartfelt message as patron of Smart Works ahead of the charity’s annual carol concert.

Despite stepping down as a working royal in 2020, Meghan has remained a proud supporter of the organisation, which she has championed since 2019.

In her message, featured in the programme for Tuesday evening’s event at St Marylebone Parish Church, the Duchess welcomed attendees with warmth and gratitude:

"As proud patron, it is my pleasure to warmly welcome you all this evening to the Smart Works Carol Concert. Tonight promises to be a truly magical celebration, filled with special guests and performers, and most importantly, the shared spirit of community that defines Smart Works."

"Together we gather to honour the work and dedication of this remarkable organisation, which continues to empower women across the UK through coaching, dressing, and instilling confidence on their journey to employment."

"Thank you for giving your support by being here in St Marylebone Parish Church, under the beautiful haze of Christmas wreaths and candlelight."

Meanwhile, across the royal calendar, final preparations are underway for Princess Kate’s annual Together at Christmas carol service, set to take place on Friday.

One of the Princess of Wales’s most iconic events, this year’s service will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve, spreading festive cheer far and wide.