Taylor Swift reacts to multiple Spotify top honours: 'You guys are unbelievable!'

Swift's 'The Tortured Poet's Department' released in April 2024 landed the Top Streamed Album title

Taylor Swift is ending her record-breaking year on a high note — and she’s giving fans all the credit.

After Spotify named her both the most-streamed artist and the creator of the most-streamed album of 2024, the international pop sensation took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 4 to share her excitement.

"Top Streamed Artist AND Album on @spotify this year?! You guys are unbelievable," Swift, 34, wrote, emotionally adding, "What an amazing thing to find out going into our last weekend of Eras shows. THANK YOU!"

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, released in April amid her record-breaking Eras Tour, claimed the title of Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2024. It was followed by albums from Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Ariana Grande. Impressively, two of Swift’s earlier works, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Lover, also landed in the year’s top five.

However, the top song of 2024 went to Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso. Swift’s Cruel Summer from Lover still secured a spot in the top 10, ranking ninth.

Spotify celebrated the 14-time Grammy winner’s achievement by introducing a Wrapped badge on her profile — a first for the platform. Additionally, fans can look forward to an Easter egg experience within the app, featuring custom animations for each of Swift’s album eras on the Spotify Play Button.

This milestone caps off a monumental year for Swift, who was also named the top artist of 2024 by both Apple Music and Amazon Music just a day prior. Reflecting on her success, Swift thanked fans on Instagram: “You, the fans, made The Tortured Poets Department the TOP STREAMED ALBUM of The Year...You guys snagged me that Top Streamed Artist spot too.”