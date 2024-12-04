Tom Cruise's obsession with filmmaking grew after doing THIS film

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible 8' to hit theaters on May 21, 2025

Tom Cruise, who has an immense obsession with all aspects of filmmaking, revealed when and how this fascination grew.

He mentioned that one of his unpopular war-thriller films Taps inspired the actor and hooked him on filmmaking.

While recalling the days of the 1981 film, the Top Gun: Maverick star added: “I remember I was making Taps, and there I am, on set with these guys, and I thought, “If I don’t get to make another film again, I just want to see how it is.”

He continued: “And I went to every single department, and really studied and asked a gazillion questions.”

Tom, since then, started wondering how his life would turn around for good if he could just continue doing this for his whole life.

In conversation with Hamish & Andy, the 62-year-old Hollywood icon said: “I remember thinking if I could just do this for the rest of my life, I’d be so grateful, as I started working more and more,”

“I started to realize that my desire was to try and challenge myself in every genre of filmmaking.”

On the professional front, Tom Cruise just dropped the trailer of Mission Impossible 8, which is slated to release on May 21, 2025.