'Game of Thrones' actor Charles Dance challenges idea of retirement

Charles Dance, legendary actor who is known for his iconic roles in Game of Thrones and The Crown, has recently shared a powerful message with his co actors and the audience.

The 78-year-old actor got candid about his experience in the industry as he believes that acting is a career that should never have an end date.

He explained that things get harder as you grow older and experience different things in your life.

During his recent chitchat with Metro Mewspaper, the actor was asked if this is all about stamina issue which come in their ways as the time passes.

Charles shared: "I just have to make sure that I take the right amount of exercise and look after myself."

"I don't want to retire. Actors shouldn't retire. If we retired there'd be nobody to play old, wrinkly people. You have to keep going!" he added.

However, despite facing all the tough times on the set like dealing with harsh weather and while shooting Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The Rumours star revealed, "No. One year we moved out of London. I went down to live in Somerset and saw spring, summer, autumn and winter - and that frightened me a bit."

"The first couple of months it was out of choice. And then after that nothing was happening. And I thought, 'Ooh, I don't like this at all," Charles claimed further.