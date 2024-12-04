Inside Donatella Versace's incredible transformation over the years

Donatella Versace sparks fans frenzy with her stunning looks

Iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace marked her unrecognizable with her newest transformation.

The 69-year-old's chic look heaped comments, as she looked much younger than her actual age.

Gianni Versace’s sister flaunted glammed up makeover, while posing in front of the cameras, after undergoing the needles.

Donatella was also exposed to divided reaction for her incredible transformations over the years.

Take a look back at Donatella's ever-evolving face:

1993-1997

Following her brother Gianni's death, she hosted her first runway show and grabbed attention. Donatella's looks began to evolve within some time.

"I'm not like this genetically," she admitted at the Vogue Festival in 2013.

Donatella shared that she underwent Botox, and cleared that it was 'only on my face, not on my body.'



1998-2002

Donatella sparked speculation about getting more work done on her face, following her divorce.

The 'Absolute Aesthetics' doctor, Vicki Smith opened up that the fashion icon may have had regular fillers by then.

"She may also have has more invasive procedures," Vicki added.

2003-2008

She grabbed attention at the the Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel in New York City, as the socialite donned an extravagant shimmery gown.

During her appearance, the designer confessed to having Botox and stated, "I do not believe in totally natural women."

2009-2014

By 2011, her followers went on speculating again that she may had more cosmetic treatments.

The Harley Street Skin Clinic's Dr. Aamer Khan shared: "Her lips and cheeks have definitely had a continued use of filler... I would think she has had a lower face and neck lift too."

2015-2023

In 2018, the star snapped in a glamourous look, while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

Her appearance fueled speculation about plastic surgery, but she never accepted through out the respective years.

2024-Present Day

On Sunday, the fashionista spellbound the audiences in a sheer bronze mini dress with a black sweetheart neckline bodysuit underneath.

She went on sharing the snaps from the day, and welcomed reactions as one wrote: "The biggest upgrade in history."

Another comment read, "Did you find the Lindsay Lohan's doc, Donatella?'

Some fans hilariously joked that Donatella Versace marked her appearance with a 'new face'.