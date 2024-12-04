King Charles wows fans with surprise appearance after late Palace night

King Charles was in high spirits this morning as he made a heartfelt visit to St Peter's Church in Notting Hill to personally thank the staff, aid workers, and volunteers of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).



The 76-year-old monarch, who had hosted a grand state banquet at Buckingham Palace the night before, showed his commitment to humanitarian causes with this visit, a continuation of his longstanding relationship with the DEC.

The DEC, which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, is known for rapidly mobilizing funds during times of international crisis.

Recently, the King and Queen made generous donations to the DEC’s Middle East Humanitarian appeal, launched on October 17, 2024.

Over the past three years, the DEC has spearheaded several significant appeals, including one for Ukraine, which has raised £438 million and assisted over 8 million people affected by the ongoing conflict.

At the end of his visit, he delighted crowds outside by embarking on an impromptu walkabout, giving royal fans a rare opportunity to meet the King face-to-face.

Many of the people gathered outside St Peter's Church were tourists who couldn’t believe their luck when they had the chance to meet King Charles in person.

One US tourist, still in awe after the encounter, remarked, "This is like a movie—this would never happen in the US!" The spontaneous walkabout gave royal fans, both local and international, an unforgettable experience as they came face-to-face with the King.