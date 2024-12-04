Prince Harry’s 'fisticuffs' fallout: Ex-Marine says 'family’s family'

Prince Harry's ongoing criticism of the royal family, from his infamous Oprah interview to the Netflix series and his tell-all memoir Spare, continues to stir controversy—especially among his former friends.

One of those speaking out is Ben McBean, a former marine commando who endured life-altering injuries in Afghanistan in 2008, losing his left arm and having his right leg amputated above the knee.

Ben, who shared a flight home with Harry during their time serving in the military, was later praised by the Prince as a "hero."

However, in a new German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, Ben doesn't hold back in expressing his disapproval of Harry's recent actions.

This marks the latest in a series of critical voices surrounding the Duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, since their decision to step down from royal duties in 2020.

Reflecting on Harry’s comments about his brother William, Ben bluntly says, "I just thought, with him kind of whinging about his family… I was just like, Mate, just leave it out."

He has been a long-time friend of the Duke, adds, "You and your brother had a little fisticuffs…but family’s family."

He goes on to compare Harry’s public airing of family grievances to a friend who overshares about a breakup on social media, advising him, "If one of my friends fell out with his partner and started posting things on social media, I’d have told him to shut up as well."

Ben is not the only friend Harry has lost since stepping away from royal duties in 2020.

According to Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English, one former confidant was so disgusted by The Duke's behavior, particularly what he allegedly said privately about his family, that they severed ties with him—and haven’t spoken since.