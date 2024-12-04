Beyoncé's dad says he always knew she was 'meant for greatness' in sweet tribute

Mathew Knowles divorced Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles in after 30 years of marriage

Beyoncé’s dad couldn’t be prouder after she was named Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st century.

Paying tribute to his daughter, Mathew Knowles took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 3, to reflect on Beyoncé’s journey from a shy child to a global icon.

“Beyoncé was shy growing up. But, as soon as she started singing, it was like a different person emerged, and we knew from a very young age that she was destined to pursue her passion in music,” he wrote.

The doting dad — who split from Beyoncé’s mother Tina in 2011 — praised her “determination, work ethic, stage presence and talent” and addressed her directly: “I am so proud of you. This is another one of your many major distinctions, yet I sit here not surprised because I knew you were meant for greatness from the moment I held you in my arms for the first time!”

The heartfelt note ended with a celebration of Beyoncé’s impact. “Congratulations on being named Billboard’s #1 artist of the 21st century, and using your voice to inspire millions of people around the world.”