'Rigid' Priyanka Chopra reveals downsides of stardom

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 25-year-old stardom

Priyanka Chopra reflects on her 25-year journey in the spotlight, revealing how it has profoundly impacted her life.

The Citadel actress, who has been in the fashion and acting industry for more than two decades, recently opened up about being in the spotlight for the longest time.

During an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, the star- crowned as the Miss World in 2000, talked about making a place for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood.

She told the outlet, “I can’t be rigid in India, expecting it to be Hollywood-like in Bollywood, or vice versa. Be like water, and not rigid.”

In response to a question inquiring about the challenges she faced in Hollywood, Priyanka further went on to explain, “I have changed a lot. Being a professional, being able to deal with failure and change... that’s the hardest part. I am not someone who talks about my vulnerabilities or hardships very much.”

On professional front, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming spy series Citadel Season 2.

She is presently staying in New York alongside her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.