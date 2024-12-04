Eminem remains tight-lipped following estranged mother's passing

Eminem's half-brother Nate reacts to mom's tragic death

Eminem’s half-brother Nate Kane Mathers is expressing ‘hatred’ over his mother’s death following her cancer battle while the rapper remains tight-lipped.

The 52-year-old's mom Debbie Nelson, who tragically passed away at the age of 69 after battling the fatal disease on Monday, December 2, prompted her son to share a critical message with his followers.

Sharing his feelings on Instagram, the 38-year-old wrote, "Hatred and mixed emotions today."

Despite the Without Me hitmaker’s brother revealing his thoughts on their mother’s death, Eminem has yet to comment on the tragic news.

Although the brothers have maintained a bond over the years, Nate has been on the outs with the icon.

For the unversed, Eminem previously referenced Nate in his music, detailing their struggles growing up.

In addition, the artist, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is widely-known for his tumultuous relationship with his mother after his 2002 hit Cleanin’ Out My Closet.

His mother didn’t hesitate to sue the singer for defamation back in 2005, bagging $25,000 after he referred to her as a drug user in his lyrics.

In Eminem’s track Headlights, the singer hinted at his relationship with estranged mother as he belted out lyrics, "I was the man of the house, the oldest, so my shoulders carried the weight of the load, then Nate got taken away by the state at eight years old. And that's when I realised you were sick and it wasn't fixable or changeable, and to this day we remain estranged, and I hate it though."