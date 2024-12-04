Bill Skarsgård tries out everything to 'unsettle' viewers watching 'Nosferatu'

'Nosferatu' actor shares his hard work behind voice of 'Count Orlok'

It actor Bill Skarsgård has shared the hard work he put in to get an unsettling voice from within him for Nosferatu vampire, Count Orlok.

Bill claimed that he tried out almost everything to make sure that he takes such a deep voice that unsettles the cinegoers in theaters watching the horror flick.

The Crow actor wanted his vampire character to look 'otherworldly' on big screen.

“I didn't want it to feel contrived. I wanted it to feel otherworldly and f***** up and unsettling”, he told SFX magazine.

The 34-year-old Swedish actor further described: “You have these descriptions that are so visceral: the pained, laboured breath of Orlok.”

According to him, the Transylvanian vampire’s voice has an element of pain as he speaks.

"Even with speaking, there's an element of pain in it – it almost hurts him to speak. All those little things were building blocks for the development of the voice.”

Skarsgård, 34, further praised writer Robert Eggers for breaking down the character so well in the script as it made it easier for him to understand the nature of the role.

“Robert writes beautiful descriptions. As an actor, you feel very fortunate working with such a script, because it's almost like working off a novel.”

This is going to be the second most challenging characters of Bill Skarsgård after portraying 'Pennywise' in the It chapters.

His latest film Nosfertau is an adaptation of the 1922 movie of the same name.