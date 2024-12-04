Khloe Kardashian's take on ongoing weight loss trend revealed: 'Who cares'

Khloe Kardashian gets candid on use of Ozempic for weight loss

Khloe Kardashian is usually on top of the latest trends, but there's one that she couldn't care less for despite its recent popularity.

In a December 3 interview with Bustle, The Kardashians star, who has always been candid about her fitness, shared her thoughts on a particular weightloss trend that has taken over Hollywood.

During the interview, the Good American co-founder shared her honest take on the use of Ozempic, type-2 diabetes drug frequently used as an aid in weight loss.

Khloe made it clear she isn't one to judge those who take these pills, saying, “Even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, ‘Who cares!’”

“As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that,“ she added.

Without mincing her words, Kris Jenner’s daughter even joked about her own journey with weightloss: “I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago.”

However, she has reiterated the fact that she has worked hard to get into shape and shut down any allegations stating otherwise on social media.

One such instance was last January when netizens took to social media after she revealed her trim figure on Instagram. They were quick to speculate that the mother of two had resorted to such measures for drastic changes in her body weight.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” Khloe snapped back at one user in the comments section of her post to squash any such speculations, “I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions.”

The The X Factor co-host also stated that it was after her divorce from Lamar Odom that she began her weight loss journey.

Her take on Ozempic comes at the heels of the news of the Tristan Thompson's ex suffering from a ”nightmare” experience when her therapist leaked her private information to a tabloid.