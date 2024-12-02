Donna Kelce pays sweet on-screen tribute to family

Donna Kelce's movie 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story' was out on November 30th

Donna Kelce, who made her acting debut in two Christmas movies included her famous football family in the Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

The 72-year-old actress plays the role of a manager of Norma & Nic's restaurant but she included her own personalised items as a part of her wardrobe in the movie.

The movie’s costume designer, Keith Nielsen, revealed to People Magazine that there are several Easter eggs related to her family in the movie.

"She has the iconic jersey that's 50/50," Nielsen noted of the Chiefs and Eagles jersey that Donna wore to support both of her football star sons Travis and Jason Kelce.

As another nod to the NFL champions, the mom of two wore a necklace in honour of both of her boys.

"Her necklace is custom with the initials 'J' and 'T' for Jason and Travis — if you look really closely!" he said, sharing that he likes to let actors wear their own jewellery for projects, especially when it "works for the character."

"It's basically what I did with her," he said.

This comes after fans previously noted that Donna was seen wearing Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department bracelet in support of son Travis' pop superstar girlfriend.

The Kelce matriarch was seen wearing the chain-link bracelet in a promo for the film back in July. She has continued to the wear the piece for months, since Swift released the album earlier this year.