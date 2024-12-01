Daniel Craig recalls rejecting 'James Bond' initially

'James Bond' was created by Ian Fleming in 1953

James Bond actor Daniel Craig revealed that he had reservations taking up the role of the spy, which is why he rejected it initially.

Daniel feared that depicting the role of Bond would limit opportunities for him in the entertainment industry.

During the chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast, the 56-year-old star was asked if he felt nervous while accepting the part.

He replied: "Yes, for sure. That's why I turned it down - I mean, I said, 'No'. There wasn't a script at the time, so again, my arrogance was unbelievable, but I was just like, 'Well, until I see a script, I couldn't possibly make a a decision.”

"And it was fear, exactly what you're talking about, of that thing and many others, how it would flip my life.”

“I was making a pretty good living at the time, so if I spent my life doing what I was doing at the time, I would've been more than happy.”

Craig, 56, believed that James Bond was the role that could make his typecast.

"But it was really one of those things where - I mean to be typecast as James Bond? Boo-hoo", added the actor.

The popular spy-thriller created by Ian Fleming showcased the story of a fictional character; a British Secret Service Agent in 1953.