Charlotte Dawson comes under fire over 'immoral' behaviour with children

Pregnant Charlotte Dawson heaped criticism and online bullies over shocking accusations concerning her son.

Charlotte, who is awaiting to welcome her third child with fiancé Matt Sarsfield, has been accused of providing alcohol to her son and sharing his explicit snaps.

Fans also called out the actress for neglecting her children on social media amid pregnancy journey.

The Ex on the Beach star has also marred by the malicious reports of her drinking while expecting on her 32nd Birthday.

While conversing with The Sun about the brawl between her and the fans, she stated: "They ring social services all the time, whenever there is anything on my Instagram."

"It's pathetic. I have no idea who it is but they just won't give up. I've not heard anything for a few weeks but I'm sure I will do soon. I don't know who it is and I don't really care any more because it's just pathetic."

The 32-year-old went on adding that, "the calls take valuable resources from vulnerable people who actually need them"

In another interview with the Manchester Evening News, the Lytham-based influencer admitted she's "sick of the terrible prank calls."

Charlotte Dawson also revealed that she is very open and honest person and confessed that she had a non-alcoholic drink, and denied the accusations.