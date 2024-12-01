Britney Spears wants to keep best behaviour amid son Jayden reunion

Britney Spears to keep things calm after reuniting with her son Jayden: Source

Britney Spears has recently decided to keep her best behaviour after reuniting with her youngest son, Jayden James Federline.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Jayden coming out to L.A. is massive for Britney, it’s something she’s been dreaming of for so long.”

The source said, “She knows that if she wants more time with him, and hopefully Sean Preston too, she’s got to keep things calm and drama-free.”

“Britney’s doing her best not to go overboard but she really wants to spoil Jayden and take him on trips and just soak up every moment she can,” explained an insider.

However, the source mentioned, “She realises it’s going to take more than just spoiling him, she knows she needs to show him she’s really changed.”

“Britney’s throwing her whole heart into rebuilding her relationship with Jayden and making it all work,” pointed out an insider.

The source added, “And her dream is that Sean Preston will follow him to L.A. next.”

Britney, who shares two sons with former husband Kevin Federline, revealed how much she hated to be away from her sons in a since-deleted audio clips posted to Instagram in September 2022.

“From when they were six to nine years old, I had them 70 percent of the time, and of course, since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” stated the songstress.

Britney further said, “I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them. That was what I lived for and then all of sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’”

Meanwhile, Jayden shared his thoughts on mother’s posts in a previous interview with Daily Mail.

“Social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do that's what she wants to do, I'm not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realisation of whatever it is that stops her loving her family,” remarked Britney’s son.

Jayden said, “I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”