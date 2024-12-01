Kanye West flaunts $850k 'teeth' in new outing with Bianca Censori

Kanye West, Bianca Censori make head turns as they marked appearance in Tokyo's mall

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attracted attention as they ventured out for a romantic evening in Tokyo.

During the stroll, the rapper showcased his unique titanium grills, a procedure that cost him $850,000 (£668k).

On the other hand, his wife Bianca flaunted her attractive physique in a pair of translucent tights.

The duo was spotted arriving at a shopping center in the Japanese metropolis for a night out.

The I wonder vocalist sported a complete white tracksuit, pairing it with black sneakers, and lifted his hoodie as the couple took the escalator to Toho Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Bianca displayed silhouette in a transparent bodysuit and complimented her look with white stilettos and trendy sunglasses. She tied her dark locks into a neat bun.

Moreover, the Australian architect has gained immense recognition for her daring ensembles in recent years.

She has showcased lots of skimpy dresses in public multiple times, whether clad in revealing attires, minuscule shorts, or scanty bikini tops.

For the unknown, Kanye West tied the knot with the model Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in December 2022.