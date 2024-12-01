Noel Gallagher opens up about mum’s reaction to Oasis reunion

Peggy will seeing her sons on-stage in Oasis tour after 15 years of feud

Noel Gallagher got candid about mother’s reaction to the Noel and Liam getting back together after a 15-year long feud and reforming their band Oasis in an interview.

The 57-year-old told reporters that their mother Peggy told her son “sure, that will be nice” when he revealed the news to her.

“My mum couldn't give a s---. My mum never gave a s---, never,” he added.

The Oasis brothers Liam and Noel had famously split and went their separate directions after they disbanded in 2009.

At the time Noel admitted, “I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

However, things changed when Liam and Noel reconnected this year in August and announced that they were re-banding for a series of stadium concerts in 2025.

This comes after Alan McGee, who signed Oasis first back in 1993, shared his speculation about Peggy being the source of reunion for the band.

In an interview with Virgin Radio, Alan said, “I'm sure she is behind the whole thing. Peggy is great, she is rocking on.”

Noel and Liam are reportedly planning to get their mother to one of the Dublin concerts so she can see her sons together on stage once again.