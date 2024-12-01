'Fast & Furious' star Vin Diesel remembers late BF Paul Walker amid death anniversary

Jordana Brewster also pays tribute to Paul Walker

Vin Diesel, with a heavy heart, remembered his late best friend Paul Walker in a heartwarming post.

Taking it to his social media handle, Vin shared a black and white throwback photo of him with Paul, seemingly from one of the promotional events of any Fast and Furious films.

The XXX star paid the late actor a tribute by writing: ‘Eleven years, today… Some bonds truly never break.. Grateful, for that eternal brotherhood.”

“Love and miss you”, Diesel concluded.

The two of them shared a special bond. Their friendship grew stronger due to the Fast franchise, starting from the first part until the seventh sequel.

Walker passed away tragically on November 30, 2013, in a car crash.

Besides the 57-year-old actor, Jordana Brewster also paid a tribute to 40-year-old deceased soul.

She dropped a carousel of images on Instagram from the sets of Fast franchise. Meanwhile, Jordana wrote in the caption: “I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn’t here who should be.”

“The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn’t let it show. The one with grace and humor #11years. Miss you forever”, she concluded.

Brewster played girlfriend, later wife of Brian O’ Conner in the Fast and Furious films.