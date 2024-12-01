Demi Moore disappointed over loss of cinema experience

Demi Moore reflects on 'cinema experience'

Demi Moore has recently admitted she feels disappointed over the loss of cinema experience.

Speaking on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the actress responded to a question about what’s the biggest shift she’s witnessed in her career.

“I think it would be the loss of the cinema experience,” said the 62-year-old.

Demi told Sean, “What’s been really interesting to see with ‘The Substance’ is how it’s really pulled people into the theatre.”

Elaborating on how cinema bring people together, the Ghost actress mentioned, “I think it’s our communal experience that allows us to connect with one another, when we have those shared experiences.”

“And while I truly love streaming and appreciate it and think that there is an aspect that’s quite additive for all of us,” she continued.

Demi mentioned, “I hope that we can find a middle ground with bringing us all back to the theater, to really not lose that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about how some roles had left an indelible impact on her life,

“You take away something in a certain way with everything that you do and has continued to leave space for that no matter the part,” she further said.

Demi noted, “There was an aspect to say ‘G.I. Jane,’ not just the physical action of it, but once my head was shaved and there was an awareness that women can tend to approach things a little bit this way and that men go very direct.”

“And when I had no hair and I had this large body, I had kind of found this external strength — this unapologetic way of moving forward — and then realised that I wanted to take that and just move it all to the inside,” mentioned the actress.

Demi added, “That I didn’t need to wear it, I could just be.”