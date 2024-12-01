Rebel Wilson faces heartache after Thanksgiving joy with her family

Rebel Wilson shares devastating news.

Rebel Wilson has shared the heartbreaking news of her grandfather's passing at the age of 97, just days after celebrating a joyful Thanksgiving with her growing family.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Pitch Perfect star, paid tribute to her beloved grandfather, affectionately calling him "the best grandpa."

Alongside a touching photo of the pair, Rebel wrote, "RIP Poppy – 97 years young. The best grandpa!"

The devastating loss comes amid what had been a happy period for Rebel, who recently shared heartwarming glimpses of her Thanksgiving celebrations with wife Ramona Agruma and their daughter, Royce.

In a series of photos, the actress showcased the family’s sweet festivities, marking yet another milestone in their journey together.

Another heartwarming image featured Rebel assisting their young daughter, Royce, in taking steps along a serene beach, marking a tender family moment.

Adding a playful touch, Rebel posed with family and friends, exuding joy in a chic striped top and straw hat. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

So grateful and lucky to have such an awesome family! Love you all so much,” she captioned the post.

The holiday festivities follow a busy period for Rebel, who recently turned heads at the 15th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress dazzled in an off-the-shoulder emerald green dress with ruched detailing, showcasing her glamorous style and confidence.