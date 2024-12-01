Jude Law shares what he learned from failures during acting career

Jude Law reveals what he learning during his career

Jude Law has recently shared what he learns from ups and downs in his almost three decades acting career.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, the actor, who is currently promoting his new Disney series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, said, “I don't have regrets. I mean, I just don't think you can spend your time looking back on life like that.”

You live and you learn, and part of being in a career in a creative business is that you are really learning on a daily basis,” continued the 51-year-old.

Jude noted, “Because you are making different things, several different things over a short period of time with very different people, with different hopes and aspirations.”

The Firebrand actor explained, “One minute you can be in a low-budget indie film, the next minute you're in a tentpole kind of franchise like ['Star Wars'], and they have different demands and challenges.”

“And you've got to be open to learning, open to failing, picking yourself up and getting on with it,” he stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jude reflected on 2004 movie, Alfie, which he believed to be a learning experience in his career.

“It just wasn't for my taste and the film I thought it was going to be,” said the Genius actor.

Jude pointed out, “I put undue pressure on it, or we put undue pressure on it with the budget, and you live and learn. And so, to me, the fact that it didn't make the money back shifted my career somewhat or slightly.”

“I mean, I love that people like it and if they like it, it just didn't quite hit the note that I hoped it would. That's all,” dished the actor.

Jude added, “I still had a really good experience making that film and learned a lot from it and the experience.”