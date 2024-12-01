Dua Lipa surprises fans with ‘Levitating’ x SRK's ‘Woh Ladki’ viral mashup

Dua Lipa's unexpected performance on 'Levitating' X Shah Rukh Khan's 'Woh Ladki Jo': Watch

Dua Lipa sent fans into a frenzy with an unforgettable performance on a viral mashup featuring her global hit Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood classic Woh Ladki Jo.

On Saturday night, November 30, the British pop star kicked off her Mumbai concert with Training Season, followed by One Kiss, No Lie and Happy For You.

However, the true highlight of the show came when the three-time Grammy Award winner performed the mashup.

In a fan-captured video circulating on social media, she was seen performing Levitating with her team on stage.

The crowd erupted into cheers once they realised the performance included SRK’s hit song from the 1999 film Baadshah.

Fans were visibly surprised as Lipa, 29, grooved to the Bollywood classic, blending her signature style with the iconic track.

The Albanian singer-songwriter also treated her Indian fans to renditions of fan favourites like New Rules, Be The One, and Break My Heart during the concert.

Lipa’s admiration for Khan is no secret. During her 2019 visit to India, she met the Bollywood superstar and posed for several photos with him.