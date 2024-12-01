Ethan Slater anxious for girlfriend Ariana Grande’s fragile look

Ethan Slater expresses concerns for Ariana Grande's health: Source

Ethan Slater is worried for girlfriend Ariana Grande’ fragile look.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that everybody is “so focused” on Wicked movie when “Ariana clearly needs help,” amid her weight loss.

The source stated, “Ethan is concerned for her but feels helpless.”

In November, Ariana left her fans in shock as she made a “very fragile” appearance on new movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

Posing alongside her Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey, the singer looked noticeably thinner.

Fans took to social media and expressed their concerns over Ariana’s new look.

One wrote, “I love Ariana and I don't think people should comment on other people's bodies at all, but there's no way you can look at her and not think she's not healthy.”

Another said, “Ariana looks very fragile and not in a good way.”

A third remarked, “I know she has been slim all her life but seeing her now is worrying, she is so small.”

Another wrote on X, “There’s been a lot of commentary and assumptions about Ariana Grande and her body/mental health recently. As an Ari supporter, all I can do is hope for her health and happiness.”

“No one is immune from the mental toll of going through a divorce and being in the spot light 24/,” added the other user.

Another source spoke to the outlet and shared that fans are “too scared to address her weight,” however, they “are also fearful of the impact it could have on young fans”.

“Ariana needs to consider the example she is setting for young girls and her fans. This is not okay,” pointed out an insider.

The source explained, “Everyone is concerned about her but no one will ever say anything because everyone is scared of her.”