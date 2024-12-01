Jennifer Lopez focuses on retail therapy as Ben Affleck reunites with ex

After Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children, Jennifer Lopez was seen shopping for Christmas at Ralph Lauren in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old Dance Again hitmaker grinned during the Black Friday shopping frenzy in Beverly Hills, California, giving the impression that she was in a good mood.

Wearing wide-leg, faded blue jeans with a raw hem and matching belt, she exuded carefree style. She wore them with a beige coat over a white blouse.

Lopez accessorised with open-toed shoes, a designer purse, and large brown sunglasses.

Her honey brunette hair was laid down in easy waves.

The director of This Is Me… Now: A Love Story wore a similar ensemble on Wednesday when she went out to lunch with pals.

Affleck, 52, went shopping the day after spending Thanksgiving with his first wife, their three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as Midnight Mission, which provides food to 2,000 disadvantaged people in Los Angeles.

At one point, the Argo star murmured something in Garner's ear, and the entire family seemed to be in a fantastic mood.

Later that day, he was seen holding a glass as he made his way to the "Alias" alum's specially constructed farmhouse in preparation for their Thanksgiving dinner.

According to exclusive information obtained by Page Six on Friday, Affleck considers himself "blessed" to have been able to spend the holiday with 52-year-old Garner and their kids.

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” our insider added.

The source continued, “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”