Justin Timberlake raises health concerns as he calls off upcoming concert

Justin Timberlake makes concerning announcement about 'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Justin Timberlake raised concerns among fans after cancelling his music show amid his concert tour, The Forget Tomorrow World.

On November 30, the 43-year-old renowned singer took to his Instagram stories to announce the cancellation of his upcoming performance in Oklahoma City, scheduled for December 2, 2024.

In a regretful statement, the father-of-two said, "I’m so sorry Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA."

"And my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support – y’all know I hate doing this," the 10-time Grammy-winning artist stated.

However, Justin has not announced any rescheduled date for the cancelled show.

According to Billboard, this is the third show the singer has postponed in three months.

Previously, the Better Place hitmaker has postponed shows in six cities, including Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Grand Rapids due to an undisclosed injury.

On October 22, the globally known singer announced that the cancelled shows would be rescheduled to 2025 after suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis.

For the unversed, Justin is expected to return to the stage on December 4, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

It is important to note that the musician is currently promoting his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, which was initially released on March 15, 2024.