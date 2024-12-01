Adele considering to move back to London with fiancé and son: Here’s why

Adele reflects on moving back to London

Adele has recently expressed her disappointment with Hollywood, which is why, she’s thinking to move back to London with fiancé Rich Paul.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that the Hello hit-maker already began hunting for a property in UK.

The British singer also opened up about taking a break from performing after her Las Vegas residency had ended last month.

“Adele has instructed her people to look for a beautiful and secure home for her in the capital,” shared an insider.

The source revealed, “She plans on keeping her house in LA, but wants to spend at least half the year back home.”

Earlier on November 23, Adele finally wrapped her Las Vegas residency following a two-year stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The songstress insisted to spend more time in her homeland with her eight-year-old son Angelo and her sports agent fiancé.

The source mentioned, “Rich has been trying to talk her out of it, but Adele is a very strong woman.”

“Once she’s made up her mind, no one can change it,” noted an insider.

Another source previously informed the outlet that Adele wanted to consider acting after singing.

At the time, the source disclosed that the singer “had been taking intense acting lessons from a top Hollywood coach and had instructed her team to put the word out to major film studios and producers”.

However, Adele didn’t get any acting opportunities which left her “disillusioned with Hollywood”.

“She thought she’d already be getting movie offers after her reps put the word out a few months ago that she wanted to follow in Lady Gaga’s footsteps and segue into film,” explained an insider.

The source added, “But nothing has materialised on that front so far.”