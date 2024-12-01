Will Ferrell celebrates 'SNL's' 50th season: 'Real Credit to Lorne Michaels'

Will Ferrell has nothing but positive recollections of his time on Saturday Night Live.

In a recent interview with People magazine, the Emmy-winning actor reflected on his years as a cast member of Saturday Night Live during the show's historic 50th season. From 1995 to 2002, Ferrell starred in the program.

“I had a wonderful seven seasons on that show, where I made lifelong friends,” he said. “I knew in that moment it would be the hardest but most fun job I would ever get to do, and I still look back on it that way.”

Ferrell appeared in many noteworthy sketches throughout his tenure on the sketch comedy series, such as More Cowbell, Spartan Cheerleaders at Tryouts, and Dr. Beaman's Office: Test Results, to name a few.

The Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy actor went on to say that he is pleased with SNL's achievements over the past 50 years.

“It’s really an amazing thing that you have this live television show that still continues to put its finger on the pulse of what we’re all thinking about, and it’s a real credit to [creator] Lorne [Michaels] for having thought of it in the first place,” Ferrell said.

“It was the one thing I always dreamed about being a part of. … It’s kind of enormous to think about in a way, 50 years of what has really defined American comedy.”

However, he’s completely fine with celebrating SNL‘s season 50 through his television screen, adding, “Thank God I don’t have to put together the show, whatever they’re planning on doing, … because I don’t know how you distill 50 years of great moments, spanning from music to comedy to cultural things, into a show.”