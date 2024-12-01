Rachel Zegler fondly remembers director Adam Somner after tragic death

Rachel Zegler mourns the loss of Adam Somner

Rachel Zegler, who had the honour of working with Adam Somner on her debut film the West Side Story in 2021, mourned his loss with a touching tribute.

Somner, who collaborated with numerous A-list directors such as, Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen and Paul Thomas Anderson, died on November 27th from anaplastic thyroid cancer.

The Spellbound actress took to her Instagram story as she penned a heartfelt note for the late assistant director.

“I had the honour of making west side story with Adam Somner when I was seventeen years old,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old further expressed her gratitude for his support and guidance in the film industry.

“And with so much grace and love, he lifted me up and refused to let me stumble as I navigated the world of filmmaking. I could not have been in better hands.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star remembered Somner as “the kindest, most efficient and the wackiest” man as she sent her love to his family and people who worked with him.

“I never took it for granted and now I will take it with me forever. Adam Somner, you legend. I miss you already,” the Snow White artist concluded the eulogy.

Somner is survived by his wife, Carmen Ruiz de Huidobro, and two children Olivia and Bosco.