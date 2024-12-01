Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with young Swifties at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift was surrounded by Swifties even at the NFL game

Taylor Swift interacted with some of her young fans after Travis Kelce’s winning game.

The 34-year-old pop superstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium to show support for her beau at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders game on Friday, November 29th.

After the Cheifs’ tight end had won the match, the Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen leaning out od her VIP suite to interact with some of her young fans, as per fan-posted photos.

Swift appeared to be talking to one of her fans who was wrapped in a Chiefs blanket, and handed something to her.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was then seen smiling and waving at someone else from the crowd, and gesturing towards the suite.

Swift then leaned even more out of her window as another young Swiftie made their way to the mega popstar, sporting a Kelce jersey.

The Love Story songstress then handed something to her as well and posed with the two little Swifties for a picture.

This comes after the Enchanted singer debuted her new “87” necklace which is a sweet nod to Kelce, referring to his jersey number.

The Eras Tour performer is currently on a break before she resumes the tour one final time for closing shows in Vancouver on December 6th, 7th and 8th.