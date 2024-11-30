Travis Kelce’s mom Donna details acting debut experience

Donna Kelce talks new holiday movie

Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce got candid about her first time filming experience in a new interview.

The 72-year-old actress marked her acting debut in two Hallmark movies Christmas on Call, and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

Speaking of her first on-screen experience, she said it was “so awesome,” in conversation with People Magazine as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for her son Travis’ game on Friday, November 29th.

"There was so many fantastic veterans of Hallmark movies and I just had a blast learning from all of them," said the mom of two.

"It's so much fun for them to be doing the movie in Kansas City for the first time and being in the stadium that I've been here for the past 11 years, So it was just really fun."

Donna also shared her grandkids’ reaction to seeing their grandma on the screen, "[They] kept saying, 'Play it back, play it back! We want to see DeeDee!' So that was kind of fun.'"

Her movie Holiday Touchdown follows a love story between the Kansas City Chiefs' director of fan engagement, played by Tyler Hynes, and one of the team’s die-hard fans, played by Hunter King.

The Kelce matriarch played the character of the manager of a barbecue restaurant, who could be seen offering some advice in the trailer.

This comes after Donna’s on-screen colleagues Tyler and Hunter spoke in excitement about working with the actress.

“She's just so sweet. Such a doll and just, it was like having a mom there,” said Hunter.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is set to premiere on Saturday, November 30th on Hallmark Channel.