Gigi Hadid prepares to work alongside mother for reality TV show

Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda spent quality time in Holland.

In a heartfelt carousel uploaded on Instagram by the Dutch model on Friday, the 29-year-old model and her mother’s undeniable resemblance was on full display as they stood together.

The American fashion model put her slim waist on display in a red cropped polo shirt, which she paired with straight blue jeans and a white sweater wrapped around her hips.

The mother-daughter duo were in Holland, which was Yolanda’s home country.

Posing with her mother, who’s the host of Holland’s Next Top Model, she seemed delighted to explore the sights of the region.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum sported a sleek brown vest with a matching scarf draped around her shoulders.

She looked elegant in white pants, white top, and hair tied up in a messy bun.

Gigi Hadid and Yolanda work together for 'Holland's Next Top Model."

"Thank you my love for coming all the way to Holland to work with me and the next generation of Holland’s Next Top Model," she wrote in the caption as she expressed her gratitude for her daughter.

Last week, Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, took on the role of a guest judge in the modeling competition, while simultaneously promoting her fragrance line, Orabella.

She posted some pictures of her time in the country and praised her mother in the caption of her post.

"Thank you for having me on as a guest judge!" she wrote.

"To watch my mama work and be a second mama to a new generation of young creative human beings is such a blessing to me."