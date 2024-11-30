Luz Cuevas sparks fans frenzy with 'shocking' revelations

luz Cuevas' fans sob as she opens up about tragic incident

Luz Cuevas intuitions went right as she found her daughter Delimar Vera alive years after horrific incident.

Luz happy moments suddenly turned into deep sorrow when a fire broke out in her home. It was perceived that the 10-days-old Delimar passed away in the deadly incident.

Years later, Luz spoke to a publication and revealed she went to get the newborn 'out of her crib' and she wasn't there.

On the other hand, as per the Philadelphia Inquirer, an official fire report stated: "DOA 1 female approximately 1 week old."

However, no death certificate was ever issued for Delimar because the rescue team couldn't find any remains of the infant's body.

But Luz instincts said something else as she went on suspecting that someone had taken her daughter and believed that she is live.

While attending a birthday celebration on Jan. 24, 2004, Luz bumped into a little girl: "I looked at her. She walked in front of me," Luz told Philadelphia's NBC.

"She looked at me. I looked at her. I said to my sister, 'That is my daughter. She got my daughter.' My sister said, 'You have to take it easy. You need proof. We have to find proof,'" she added.

The disheartened mother pretended noticing a bubble gum tangled in the girl's locks and trimmed five strands from her scalp, which she skillfully enclosed in a paper towel and placed in a plastic pouch.

"I knew they needed hair for the DNA," she told AP.

After conversing with the girl, Luz contacted Philadelphia police and they spoked to the authorities in New Jersey, on her behalf.

The concerned authorities carried out the DNA test and on March 1, 2004, Luz Cuevas found out that the girl is no one else, but Delimar.